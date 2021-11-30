Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 6.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after buying an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.