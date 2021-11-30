Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $567,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $84.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

