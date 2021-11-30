Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $697,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

