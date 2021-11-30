Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Holdings Decreased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after acquiring an additional 652,359 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 26.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.73. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.