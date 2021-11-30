Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $17.01 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

CXP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 117,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,549. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

