Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.80 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $29.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.19 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $115.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 billion to $116.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $123.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 1,432,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,107,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

