Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Everi by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Everi by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVRI stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.
In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,851 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
About Everi
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
