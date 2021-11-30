Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Everi by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Everi by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,851 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

