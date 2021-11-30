Comerica Bank Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unisys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UIS opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

