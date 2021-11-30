Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFFN stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

