Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $54.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

