Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after buying an additional 884,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after buying an additional 814,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth $17,051,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

