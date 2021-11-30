Comerica Bank Sells 1,014 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

NYSE:PVH opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

