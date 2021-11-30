Comparing Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) & Its Peers

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Enviro Technologies U.S. alerts:

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -8.32% 0.63% 3.72%

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.54 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.73 billion $337.34 million 34.10

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 279 1035 1573 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. peers beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.