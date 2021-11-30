Comparing Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) & The Competition

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS: PGXPF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pelangio Exploration to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pelangio Exploration and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Pelangio Exploration Competitors 691 2359 2734 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 24.91%. Given Pelangio Exploration’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pelangio Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration’s competitors have a beta of 0.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A -$1.34 million -2.10 Pelangio Exploration Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -14.14

Pelangio Exploration’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -262.00% -157.58% Pelangio Exploration Competitors -1,028.46% 6.79% 0.01%

Summary

Pelangio Exploration competitors beat Pelangio Exploration on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

