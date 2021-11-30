Comparing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Visteon and ADOMANI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 4 3 5 0 2.08 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $117.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. ADOMANI has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Visteon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visteon and ADOMANI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.21 -$56.00 million $0.99 111.29 ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

ADOMANI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon.

Risk and Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95% ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02%

Summary

ADOMANI beats Visteon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

About ADOMANI

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

