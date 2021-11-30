CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Down 45.4% in November

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of CompX International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. CompX International has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CompX International worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

