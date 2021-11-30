Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.45

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 8226425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

