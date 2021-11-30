Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 236,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,155. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTTAY. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

