Contrasting Arko (ARKO) & Its Peers

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Arko to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Arko alerts:

66.8% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arko and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arko Competitors 1103 2613 2666 82 2.27

Arko presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.32%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko’s peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Arko Competitors 1.83% 21.77% 4.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion $13.19 million 58.94 Arko Competitors $23.00 billion $447.07 million 8.34

Arko’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Arko is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arko beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.