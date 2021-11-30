Contrasting EVmo (YAYO) & Its Competitors

EVmo (OTCMKTS: YAYO) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EVmo to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76% EVmo Competitors -37.07% -1,621.21% -11.01%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVmo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo Competitors 661 3172 4892 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 34.44%. Given EVmo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVmo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of EVmo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EVmo has a beta of 4.4, indicating that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million -$3.50 million -3.24 EVmo Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -36.50

EVmo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EVmo. EVmo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EVmo competitors beat EVmo on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

