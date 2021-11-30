Cooper Companies (COO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $381.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.34. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $327.44 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

