Cormark Comments on National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.94. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded National Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.23.

Shares of NA opened at C$101.87 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The company has a market cap of C$34.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$101.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.40.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

