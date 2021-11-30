CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien Sells 441 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $189,500.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.83.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

