Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 93,972 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cosan by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

