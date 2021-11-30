Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 93,972 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.