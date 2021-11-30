Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading Down 2.9%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.31. 3,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

About Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It also involves in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.