Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COTY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 77,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,756,953. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,040,088 shares of company stock worth $419,922,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

