Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $280.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.86.

Shares of COUP opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $194.25 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.02 and a 200-day moving average of $234.33.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

