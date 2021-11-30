Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.26

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. Covanta’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,709,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 136.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,278,000 after buying an additional 2,091,348 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth about $71,180,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth about $66,122,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth about $57,195,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

