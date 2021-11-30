Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 2nd

Shares of Cover Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 2nd. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 2nd.
OTCMKTS MGPRF remained flat at $$0.15 on Tuesday. Cover Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.07.
About Cover Technologies
