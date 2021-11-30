Cowen Cuts Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target to $6.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
