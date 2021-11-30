Cowen Cuts Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target to $6.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

