Credit Suisse AG Invests $348,000 in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,227 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,277,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 106,253 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,316,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

