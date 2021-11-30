Credit Suisse AG Makes New $384,000 Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $654.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

