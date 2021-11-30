Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Kimball International worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 577,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 54,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 139,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $388.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -450.00%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

