Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 265,687 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CLW opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.25 million, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

