Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,630 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 99.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $87,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $469,070 in the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

