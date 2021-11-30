Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $408,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.