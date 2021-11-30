Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

