Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 153.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 106.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of MVV opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

