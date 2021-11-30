Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEGF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CWEGF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

