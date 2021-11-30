Critical Analysis: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Micron Technology and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 7 23 1 2.75 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $102.93, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.30%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $27.71 billion 3.48 $5.86 billion $5.15 16.73 Ideal Power $430,000.00 193.41 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -17.22

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 21.16% 15.98% 11.97% Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93%

Summary

Micron Technology beats Ideal Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The MBU segment offers memory products sold into smartphone and other mobile-device markets. The SBU segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets, and other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms. The EBU segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph Leon Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman on October 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

