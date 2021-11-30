Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Nucor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Nucor by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

NYSE NUE opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

