Crown (CRW) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1,951.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,091.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.01 or 0.01003680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00264811 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,541,856 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

