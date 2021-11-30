CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of CEVMY opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

