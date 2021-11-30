CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of CEVMY opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $20.25.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
