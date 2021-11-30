CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Up 225.5% in November

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 225.5% from the October 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,875.0 days.

Shares of CTTOF remained flat at $$4.95 on Tuesday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

