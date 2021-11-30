CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Up 225.5% in November

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 225.5% from the October 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,875.0 days.
Shares of CTTOF remained flat at $$4.95 on Tuesday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
