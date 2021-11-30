Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 51,532 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303,176 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

