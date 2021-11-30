Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 1,061.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

