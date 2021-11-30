Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $167,000 Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 61.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MCB opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

