Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.44. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.78.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

