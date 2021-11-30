Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,633 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CALM opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 521.79 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.