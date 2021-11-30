Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBAI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

